MILWAUKEE The medical examiner for Oneida County in northern Wisconsin was released on a $5,000 signature bond on Thursday after she was arrested for allegedly stealing a human body part obtained from an autopsy to train her dog.

Traci England, 44, of Rhinelander, faces charges of misconduct in public office and theft, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff's office.

England told investigators she kept part of a person's spine from an autopsy she performed on Tuesday so that she could train one of her dogs to search for human remains.

She was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Forest and Oneida County sheriff's departments.

England's next appearance in Oneida County Circuit Court was set for January 30, where she is expected to face formal charges.

She is currently on administrative suspension and has been barred from possessing any human remains.

(Reporting by John Rondy; Editing by Greg McCune and James Kelleher)