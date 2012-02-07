MILWAUKEE A former aide to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of soliciting campaign funds while she was supposed to be working at her government job.

Darlene Wink, 61, a former assistant to Walker when he was Milwaukee County Executive, was charged late last month along with another former Walker aide.

The guilty plea could give fresh ammunition to critics seeking to recall Republican Walker over a law he championed last year curbing the powers of public sector unions. A representative for Walker was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting By Marie Rohde and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Mary Wisniewski)