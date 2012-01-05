MILWAUKEE A former aide to Wisconsin's Republican Governor Scott Walker was charged with fraud on Thursday, accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a fund for families of soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The complaint accused Tim Russell, who worked closely with Walker when he was Milwaukee County Executive, of diverting more than $21,000 intended for Operation Freedom to his personal bank account and using some of the money to go on Hawaiian and Caribbean vacations.

Another man also faces fraud and embezzlement charges linked to the case, while Russell's domestic partner, Brian Pierick, faces charges of child enticement that prosecutors said came to light in the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, other funds were used by Russell to attend a weekend political strategy session in December 2010 with Herman Cain and his chief of staff, Mark Block, to discuss Cain's now-defunct presidential campaign.

Russell, who served as Walker's deputy chief of staff and then housing director of the Milwaukee County's Department of Health and Human Services, faces two felony counts and a misdemeanor count of embezzlement.

Kevin Kavanaugh, who served on the Milwaukee County Veteran Service Commission, was charged with four counts of fraudulent writings and one count of embezzlement.

He and Russell are accused of misappropriating funds from 2006 to 2009 from Operation Freedom, a military appreciation event held each year at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

According to the criminal complaint, Kavanaugh embezzled more than $42,000 from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a charity involved in Operation Freedom.

Pierick, a staffer at the state Department of Public Instruction, was charged with child enticement and causing a child to expose his genitals.

The Milwaukee County district attorney said the crimes were uncovered during the embezzlement investigation. Pierick works as an office operations assistant for education for homeless youth at DPI, according to the agency's website.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm declined to comment on the charges or the ongoing probe, which began in 2010.

