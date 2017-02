The European Central Bank will hold a conference call on Sunday to discuss its response to the latest developments in the euro zone's debt crisis, an ECB source said on Saturday.

Italy's pledge to speed up austerity measures and whether the ECB should buy Italian government bonds could be discussed but the call's focus would be on the broader situation in the bloc, the source said.

Two sources earlier said ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet was due to hold a teleconference over the weekend, and that the ECB remained divided over whether to buy Italian government bonds.