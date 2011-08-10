PARIS The French government will meet during August to examine new measures to cut its public deficit, Finance Minister Francois Baroin said following emergency talks on Wednesday over the recent financial market turbulence.

Baroin told reporters President Nicolas Sarkozy had asked him and Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse to work on measures that would be agreed on at an August 24 meeting and then proposed to parliament in the upcoming 2012 budget bill.

Sarkozy said in a statement shortly afterwards that France would meet its deficit-cutting target "whatever the developments in its economic situation" and he urged all political parties to back his proposal for a constitutional rule to limit future public deficits.

