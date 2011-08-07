WASHINGTON Financial policymakers from the G7 leading industrial nations are expected to hold a teleconference later on Sunday to discuss the financial market turmoil after the U.S. debt downgrade and the worsening euro-zone debt crisis.

The G7 may release a statement. These generally contain broad pledges, such as countries agree to take the appropriate steps on fiscal consolidation to reduce their budget deficits and will coordinate to ensure smooth functioning of financial markets.

The specifics are what matter, and each country then may provide details immediately afterward.

Here are some steps the members of the G7 finance ministers and central bankers could take.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

* Decide to purchase Italian and Spanish debt in the secondary market as part of its bond buying program. This is viewed as critical by many market participants to stabilize European debt markets. Failure to buy their bonds when the ECB reactivated its bond purchases last Thursday sent markets into a tailspin. This action would provide assurance that euro zone leaders will stand behind Italy and do whatever is required to support the currency bloc's third-largest member and the eighth-biggest economy in the world, while Italy improves its budgetary profile.

* ECB may make no announcement on Sunday of such a decision but wait until Monday and begin buying Italian and Spanish bonds in the markets. They could make a general statement on Sunday to the effect that they will continue to use their Securities Market Programme as appropriate. This could have the positive surprise. PROBABILITY: High

EUROPEAN UNION

* Announce an immediate expansion of its 440 billion euro emergency fund, the European Financial Stability Fund, to help troubled countries. This seems to be a long shot because the size would have to be very significant -- say a tripling -- to sling a net under Italy and Spain. Germany is arguing forcefully against using the fund for big bailouts, without firm evidence that countries are on track to achieve balanced budgets.

PROBABILITY: Very low. However, France and Germany have just issued a more general statement on budget consolidation and the ESFS.

ITALY

* Give specifics on how it will bring its budget into balance a year ahead of schedule by 2013 as it pledged on Friday. Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti could spell out the reforms and bring forward cuts in local government funding, health charges, welfare cuts and tax measures, the bulk of which currently are scheduled to take effect after the 2013 elections. This would provide some confidence Italy is seriously committed to its austerity plan.

CENTRAL BANK FX SWAP LINES

* One step to make sure there is enough cash circulating in the financial system is for the central banks to reaffirm and extend where necessary a series of FX agreements. By forwarding currency to each other using the central banks' portfolios, they make sure no region is short of dollars, euros and yen. This would prevent spikes in one currency, or cash shortages at certain banks.

FEDERAL RESERVE

* Reactivate its Term Auction Facility. This would assure banks they would have unlimited access to cash via the Fed, if the short-term funding they usually rely upon in the money markets freezes up. Money markets in the United States were stable on Friday, but that was before Standard and Poor's downgrade of U.S. sovereign debt, which introduces some uncertainty over whether a broad swathe of debt could also be downgraded.

* The Fed's policy-setting committee, the FOMC, meets on Tuesday. Hence any specific statement from the Fed on Sunday on whether it will ease monetary policy further -- be it by resuming its asset buying program known as quantative easing, targeting rates at an even lower level -- is unlikely. It could hint at willingness to consider such a move by making a general statement along the lines of: the Fed stands ready to support the markets and the economy in an ongoing manner as needed.

FX INTERVENTION

* Coordinated action highly unlikely. The Bank of Japan could continue selling yen to weaken its currency, which has attracted safe-haven buying along with the Swiss Franc. But Japan's action attracted criticism from the United States. The Swiss National Bank also cut interest rates last week to lessen pressure on its currency and may decide to intervene if safe-haven buying persists.

UNITED STATES

* Do not look for further budgetary steps in the coming days. The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess until September and after a bitter, hard-fought battle to put in place a two-part plan to cut $2.1 trillion from the deficit over 10 years, no additional action is likely on that front before the November 2012 elections. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, can propose growth-supportive steps as he did last week -- infrastructure investment, tax breaks, extending jobless benefits -- but in a divided Congress he cannot act without Republican support.

