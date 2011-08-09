A trader stands in front of screens at the bourse in Madrid, August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Monday welcomed measures by Spain and Italy aimed at addressing their economic crisis, the White House said.

Obama spoke by telephone with Spanish President Jose Luis Zapatero and Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi in the face of economic turmoil on both continents.

"The president welcomed the measures pursued by Spain and Italy to address their immediate economic challenges and improve their competitiveness," the White House said.

The three leaders also condemned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad use of "indiscriminate violence against the Syrian people." Hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks.

The three leaders agreed to consult on additional steps to put pressure on the Assad government.

Zapatero and Berlusconi expressed their condolences over the deaths of 30 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in a helicopter crash.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)