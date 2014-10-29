ZAGREB Croatia's general budget deficit will be 5 percent of gross domestic product this year, down from 5.2 percent in 2013 but more than the 4.6 percent planned, a document posted on the government website on Wednesday said.

That is above the target agreed with European Union partners as Zagreb seeks to bring the budget gap below the bloc's 3 percent of GDP ceiling by the end of 2016.

Croatia, the newest member of the EU, having joined last year, is already subject to the bloc's excessive deficit procedure, a tool used to enforce fiscal discipline.

The new deficit forecast reflects lower than expected revenues after a sixth successive year of recession.

The government also said in the document that it expects the economy to contract by 0.7 percent this year, having previously forecast flat growth. Croatia's economy has shrunk some 13 percent since 2008.

The cabinet is set to approve the budgetary changes when it meets on Thursday.

A government source told Reuters on Wednesday that Croatia would sell debt on the local market worth around 3 billion kuna ($495.2 million) by the end of the year, which is roughly the amount of the increase in the budget deficit.

In line with a change in methodology adopted by the EU last month, Croatia will in future have to include the state-owned motorway management companies when it calculates the budget gap.

Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said last week that the new methodology would push the gap this year to 5.5 percent of GDP or even a bit more.

