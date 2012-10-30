ZAGREB Four financial advisory firms have bid to advise Croatia in the sale of its biggest insurer, Croatia Osiguranje (CO) CROS.ZA, as the Balkan country seeks to reduce its budget gap.

An international tender for advisers attracted KPMG, Deloitte and France's Lazard Freres and BNP Paribas. The decision on the adviser is expected to be taken within 45 days.

Croatia, which is scheduled to join the EU next July, wants to sell up to 50 percent of the insurer, which controls more than one third of the local market.

The ministry earlier said the government's goal was to retain 25 percent in the company, after a possible capital boost.

The sale is expected to take place next year, together with the privatization of the last state-owned major local bank HPB. Earlier this week Croatia received two bids for advisers in the process of HPB's sell-off.

The government wants to divest non-strategic businesses still in state hands and boost revenues at the time when it struggles to reduce the budget gap below a three percent of gross domestic product threshold - the level targeted within the European Union.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Louise Heavens)