ZAGREB/BUDAPEST Croatia would like to buy back shares of oil and gas group INA INA.ZA from Hungary's MOL MOLB.BU, the economy minister said on Monday, the first time a senior Croatian official has openly stated this position.

Ivan Vrdoljak told Croatia's state radio the government was "interested in principle" in buying MOL's near 50 percent stake, which has a market value of some 19 billion kuna ($3.3 billion), but said it may prove difficult given Croatia's high public debt.

One option was for Croatia's pension funds to buy back INA shares, he added.

"We certainly want to get INA back in Croatia's hands as it is our strategic company, but we need to approach that task very seriously given that our public debt surpasses acceptable levels," Vrdoljak said.

MOL, which had flagged the possible sale of its stake on Friday, said it still hoped to resolve the matter in talks which started in mid-September with the Croatian government.

MOL owns almost 50 percent of INA while the Zagreb government has 44.84 percent. The two have been locked in a struggle over management rights in the firm, one of Croatia's largest companies and biggest employers.

Croatia says a deal it signed with MOL in 2009 had given the Hungarian side too much influence over INA.

MOL shares lost 3 percent in morning trade but recovered some ground after MOL told Reuters it still hoped for an agreement "through which we can increase the value of INA".

For MOL the possible sale is not without hazards. Rating agency Standard & Poor's said recently MOL's sale of INA would increase its exposure to the weak Hungarian economy. "Under these circumstances, we would probably not continue to rate MOL one notch above our "BB" sovereign long-term rating on Hungary", the agency said.

Vrdoljak said the government wanted to continue talks with MOL over INA's management regardless of ownership decisions.

"If we manage to resolve that issue by the end of this year, all other issues will be much easier to deal with. It is in nobody's interest for the talks to drag on until mid-2014," Vrdoljak said.

Croatia's public debt is nearly 60 percent of gross domestic product and is still rising due to a high budget gap and high interest rates on past borrowing.

($1 = 5.7101 Croatian kunas)

(Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)