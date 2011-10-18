Crocs sandals are seen in a store in Quebec City, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Shares of Crocs Inc (CROX.O) lost more than a third of their value on Tuesday after the shoe maker cut its outlook for the third quarter due to a late dip in U.S. sales and the related hit to margins.

The outlook cut prompted at least two brokerages to reduce their price targets on the stock, who also expressed concerns about Crocs' higher-priced fall collection.

"Investors are still looking for hard proof points of U.S. market uptake of (Crocs') fall styles -- many carrying higher price points," Stifel Nicholas analyst Jim Duffy wrote in a note to clients.

Duffy slashed his price target on the stock to $21 from $35.

"We believe that Crocs is having issues with its distributor partners which need resolution," said Sterne Agee analyst Sam Poser, who also cut the stock's price target to $30 from $40.

However, he kept his "buy" rating on the stock, saying the company's order backlog levels for the next six months remained strong.

On Monday, Crocs said it experienced "some softness" in its consumer direct channel in kiosk and outlet locations after initially getting a positive response to its spring/summer product line in the Americas.

Shares of the company were trading down at $16.61 on Tuesday morning. They touched a low of $16.50 earlier.

(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan In Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)