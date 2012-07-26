Shares of shoe maker Crocs Inc (CROX.O) rose as much as 20 percent after the company forecast a robust profit for the full year on expectations of strong growth in Asia.

Crocs, like many consumer brands, has been looking for growth from emerging markets like China as an expanding middle class there yearn for international labels.

It has been trying to tap into the strong demand in emerging markets such as India and China and expects Asia to become its biggest market by the end of 2013.

Sam Poser of Sterne Agee & Leach said growth in emerging markets, especially in the southern hemisphere, over the next few years will lessen the need for fall-specific goods and create an "endless summer" opportunity for Crocs.

The company, which sells its footwear in more than 90 countries, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Wedbush Securities analyst Corinna Freedman said strength in the company's U.S. and Asia markets more than offset concerns about Europe.

Shoe maker Steve Madden Ltd's (SHOO.O) shares were also up on Thursday after the company said it expects margins to recover in the second half of the year.

Shares of Crocs, which also competes with Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK.O and Skechers USA Inc (SKX.N), touched a high of $16.69 on Thursday morning, and were later at $16.20, up 17 percent, on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)