LONDON May 14 U.S. crude futures extended losses to fall over $2 to their lowest since mid-December on Monday as worries on the future of the euro zone and slowing growth in China saw investors sell demand-sensitive assets.

By 0838 GMT, U.S. light crude was down $2.12 at $94.01. This was its lowest since Dec 19. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)