LONDON, March 22 U.S. crude futures fell $1 on Thursday, pressured by weak Chinese economic data.

By 0807 GMT, U.S. crude was down 95 cents at $106.80, having fallen as low as $106.26.

China's factory activity shrank in March for a fifth successive month, stoking fears about the health of its economy and its appetite for fuel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)