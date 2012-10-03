UPDATE 2-Nigeria tests waters for possible broad naira devaluation
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
LONDON Oct 3 U.S. crude oil extended losses to fall more than $1 on Wednesday, with weak economic data weighing on the global oil demand outlook.
By 1223 GMT U.S. light crude oil futures had fallen as low as $90.81 a barrel, down $1.08 from the previous close. Brent crude was down $1.32 at $110.25 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
PRAGUE, Feb 20 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Monday he was firing his industry minister, accusing him of getting a poor deal for mobile phone customers.