LONDON Oct 3 U.S. crude oil extended losses to fall more than $1 on Wednesday, with weak economic data weighing on the global oil demand outlook.

By 1223 GMT U.S. light crude oil futures had fallen as low as $90.81 a barrel, down $1.08 from the previous close. Brent crude was down $1.32 at $110.25 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)