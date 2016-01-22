Euro, sterling bonds lure emerging debt funds with juicier yields
* Euro-denominated issuance volumes double since 2007
* European institutional investors driving demand
* LatAm euro issues trade wider than dollar counterparts
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, April 13 Peruvian and Indonesian
euro-denominated bonds and Mexican sterling issues are just some
of the more esoteric hard-currency issues attracting fund
managers with their juicier yields compared with plain-vanilla
emerging dollar bonds.
Once shunned by managers as too i