Euro, sterling bonds lure emerging debt funds with juicier yields

* Euro-denominated issuance volumes double since 2007 * European institutional investors driving demand * LatAm euro issues trade wider than dollar counterparts By Claire Milhench LONDON, April 13 Peruvian and Indonesian euro-denominated bonds and Mexican sterling issues are just some of the more esoteric hard-currency issues attracting fund managers with their juicier yields compared with plain-vanilla emerging dollar bonds. Once shunned by managers as too i