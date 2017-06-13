UPDATE 2-Oil prices fall further with glut concerns persisting
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, updates prices)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, updates prices)
BEIJING, June 22 China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.