UPDATE 7-Oil slides, hits 6-month low as OPEC fails to curb glut
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
BEIRUT, June 15 Air strikes hit rebel-held districts east of Damascus on Thursday for the first time in weeks after shells landed in parts of the capital controlled by the Syrian government, a Reuters witness and a war monitor said.
MOSCOW, June 15 New sanctions on Russian energy projects proposed by the U.S. Senate are aimed at boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to Europe, an official from Russian gas giant Gazprom was quoted as saying on Thursday.