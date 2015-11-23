GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, dollar gains
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES UP 57 CENTS TO $42.47/BBL
* Oil prices under pressure on Libyan output recovery (Adds close of U.S. markets)
April 3 BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.