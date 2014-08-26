Explosion and fire reported at Syncrude oil sands plant
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS BY $1 ON STRONG U.S. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DATA
U.S ULSD FUTURES TURN POSITIVE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API DATA SHOWS BIGGER-THAN-EXPECTED DRAW IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK, March 14 Falling oil prices weighed on energy shares on Tuesday in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.