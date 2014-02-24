GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched by cautious Fed, bonds and commodities cheer
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS BY MORE THAN $1 PER BARREL
* Dollar lower across the board in Asia, weakness could be lengthy
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, March 16 The Australian government said on Thursday it may spend up to A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) to expand a huge hydro power scheme to help solve an energy crisis, although the main owners of the dam have yet to be consulted.