Indonesia Feb palm output seen down for 3rd month - Reuters survey

By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, March 22 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely dropped in February, extending the decline into a third straight month, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the world's top producer of the widely used oil likely slipped to 2.80 million tonnes in February from 2.95 million tonnes in January, according to the median estimate in a survey of two industry associations and a state palm research firm. Meanwhile, exports of Indones