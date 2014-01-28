GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut doubts hit stocks, lifts yen vs dollar
* Copper drops 0.5 percent, safe-haven gold hits three-week high
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS BY MORE THAN $1 A BARREL
* Copper drops 0.5 percent, safe-haven gold hits three-week high
* Wants to merge its fossil fuel plants with Chubu Elec's (Adds details of Tepco's plan)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 Indonesia is cracking down on corruption and widespread graft at some of its top coal export hubs, disrupting shipments to destinations across Asia.