HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 11:55 A.M. EST/1655 GMT
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS TO MORE THAN $1
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MANAMA, March 8 U.S. oilfield services and equipment provider McDermott International said on Wednesday it would build a fabrication yard at a shipbuilding complex planned by national oil giant Saudi Aramco on the kingdom's east coast.
March 8 U.S. crude oil inventories surged last week to another record high, while gasoline stocks went the other direction, posting their largest one-week drop in nearly six years, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.