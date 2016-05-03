INSTANT VIEW 1-China's commodity imports surge in March; crude imports at record
April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, FALL TO SESSION LOW OF $43.32/BBL AHEAD OF SETTLEMENT, BRENT ALSO EXTENDS LOSSES
April 13 China's imports of oil, copper, iron ore, coal and soybeans in March surge on a month earlier, customs data showed on Thursday.
BEIJING, April 13 China's crude oil imports surged to all-time high in March to nearly 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday, far surpassing expectations and indicating a substantial build in stocks.