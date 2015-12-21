UPDATE 5-Pirates hijack Indian vessel off coast of Somalia
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Adds EU naval force, other details)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTENDS LOSSES, TRADES BELOW $34 A BARREL
* Pirates mounted more than 200 hijacks in 2011 (Adds EU naval force, other details)
DETROIT, April 3 Major U.S. automakers on Monday posted sales figures for March that came in below market expectations and heightened concerns the country's boom in vehicle sales may be losing steam, sending shares in car companies down.