GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES RISE IN POST-SETTLEMENT TRADE AFTER API REPORTS INVENTORY UNEXPECTEDLY FALLS
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp has secured shippers' commitment for a pipeline associated with Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas' pending Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas terminal in western Canada and will seek early construction, the company said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 20 Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, will close two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio by June 2018, the company announced on Monday.