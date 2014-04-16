UPDATE 1-Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data
* IEA releases closely watched monthly oil market report on Weds
U.S. CRUDE OIL FUTURES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER LARGER-THAN-EXPECTED BUILD IN STOCKPILES
* IEA releases closely watched monthly oil market report on Weds
TOKYO, March 14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) jumped over 6 percent on Tuesday after an international arbitrator ruled in its favour over a $6.7 billion compensation claim against the company related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant.
* Says Westinghouse managers have exterted inappropriate pressure