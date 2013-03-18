VOLKSWAGEN PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE FELONY COUNTS IN DETROIT AS PART OF $4.3 BILLION PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED IN JANUARY
VOLKSWAGEN PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE FELONY COUNTS IN DETROIT AS PART OF $4.3 BILLION PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED IN JANUARY
March 18 U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery rose by 29 cents a barrel on Monday to settle at $93.74, recovering from early losses sparked by concerns over the Cyprus bailout plan.
The front-month contract traded as low as $91.76 a barrel in early trade before rebounding on better-than-expected economic data in the United States. It traded as high as $93.93 a barrel during the session. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
VOLKSWAGEN PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE FELONY COUNTS IN DETROIT AS PART OF $4.3 BILLION PLEA AGREEMENT REACHED IN JANUARY
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (Updates prices in paragraphs 2-3)
DUBAI, March 10 A wanted man has been killed in Saudi Arabia's oil-producing Eastern province after an exchange of gunfire while police were searching a neighbourhood where he was hiding, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.