March 18 U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery rose by 29 cents a barrel on Monday to settle at $93.74, recovering from early losses sparked by concerns over the Cyprus bailout plan.

The front-month contract traded as low as $91.76 a barrel in early trade before rebounding on better-than-expected economic data in the United States. It traded as high as $93.93 a barrel during the session. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)