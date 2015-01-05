An offshore oil platform is seen in Huntington Beach, California September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The selloff in oil continued with little pause into the new year with U.S. crude futures tumbling below $50 a barrel on Monday for the first time since April 2009 on fears of a global supply glut.

U.S. crude's front-month contract CLc1 fell to $49.95, down 5 percent from Friday's close, before recovering to $50.20 by 11:36 a.m. ET.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 was down more than 6 percent at below $53 a barrel.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)