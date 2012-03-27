SAO PAULO CSN (CSNA3.SA), Brazil's second-largest maker of flat steel products, reported an 81 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income as tax credits and stronger-than-expected sales of iron ore and rolled steel helped offset a surge in expenses.

The São Paulo-based company said it had earned 817 million reais ($450 million), up from 450 million reais a year earlier. But earnings were down 26 percent from 1.097 billion reais in the third quarter.

The results beat the average estimate of 733 million reais from seven analysts in a Reuters poll.

At the same time, operating profit margins in key business segments declined, sales expenses soared and net debt climbed. Earnings at the mining unit, CSN's most profitable, came in at the lowest level for the year.

The company accelerated investments in its Transnordestina railway plan, which investors see as a noncore line of business and a cash drain. CSN will have to ramp up iron ore investment heavily in coming quarters after margins at the unit tumbled in the quarter, analysts said.

Transnordestina accounted for 37 percent of capital spending, a percentage JPMorgan Securities analyst Rodolfo de Angele said was too large, especially since the company spent only 18 percent on the mining and port segment, "a main growth lever."

Morgan Stanley & Co analysts Carlos de Alba and Bruno Montanari also expressed concern about capital spending in "low internal rate-of-return projects, for example Transnordestina."

CSN booked a 218.6 million tax credit in the quarter, more than twice what it got in the third quarter. The company, which declined to elaborate on the nature of the credits, had paid 66.2 million reais in taxes in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Management will discuss the results in a conference call later on Tuesday. De Angele said he did not expect shares of CSN, which are up 21 percent this year, to fluctuate significantly because of the results.

CRISIS IN STEEL

Brazil's steel industry is passing through its worst crisis in years, hurt by rising costs of raw materials and soft demand in Latin America's largest economy. The tough conditions are reinforcing an emerging pattern in Brazil, where local manufacturers are cutting industrial capacity.

Yet the results also underscored the resilience of CSN's iron ore unit and aggressive marketing in steel. By contrast, investors expect larger rival Usiminas (USIM5.SA) to keep struggling with high raw materials costs.

CSN's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 1 percent to 1.463 billion reais from a year earlier, but fell 14 percent from the third quarter because of a poorer sales mix and rising expenses.

EBITDA also missed the analyst poll's forecast of 1.504 billion reais.

The EBITDA margin, or operating profit as a percentage of sales, fell to 35 percent from 42 percent a year earlier and 40 percent in the third quarter.

Net revenue rose 21 percent on an annual basis to 4.167 billion reais, beating the 4.079 billion reais estimate in the poll, on higher iron ore and flat steel sales. It slid 2 percent from the prior quarter, reflecting lower ore prices and a poorer sales mix in the steel market.

Sales of iron ore surged 25 percent year-on-year to 1.196 million metric tons. Proceeds from steel operations accounted for 56 percent of total revenue, with ore revenue at about 39 percent.

Sales expenses surged 144 percent annually as production and output of iron ore and steel rose. They also more than doubled from the third quarter as iron ore freight costs climbed.

DEBT, USIMINAS STAKE

Net debt rose 27 percent to 12.47 billion reais, or to an equivalent 1.93 times EBITDA, at the end of 2011 from 9.85 billion reais a year earlier, after the company spent more on logistics and railway projects and borrowing costs rose.

CSN finished the year with 4.9 million metric tons of steel volumes, or about 96 percent of its rolled steel capacity. That compares with less than 80 percent at Usiminas.

During 2011, CSN also raised its stake of Usiminas' common stock (USIM3.SA) to 11.97 percent from 11.66 percent. CSN's average cost of acquisition of its stake in both classes of stock at Usiminas was 24.79 reais per common share and 15.5 reais per preferred share.

($1 = 1.816 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Lisa Von Ahn)