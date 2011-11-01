HONG KONG China's largest train maker CSR Corp Ltd (1766.HK) said it has received a $944 million payment from the railways ministry, putting the cash-strained sector in the spotlight and sending Hong Kong-listed railway stocks up as much as 12 percent on Tuesday.

The listings were also boosted by a Xinhua News Agency report on Tuesday that the Ministry of Railways would receive at least 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) in fresh funding soon to support further railway construction, analysts said.

CSR (601766.SS) had received the first installment of trade receivables of about 6 billion yuan ($944.2 million) from the ministry, which would help improve its financial position, the railway equipment maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Monday.

CSR said it expected to receive most of its receivables from the ministry in November and December, without giving details. The company had more than 35 billion yuan in accounts receivable as of the end of September.

"This is the first batch of support from the central government," said BNP Paribas analyst Tina Li. "It will help CSR cut or control financing costs."

The heavily indebted ministry was forced to suspend construction of more than 10,000 kilometers of rail projects following a high-speed train accident on July 23 that killed 40 people.

The accident sparked a wave of criticism and railway projects fell out of favor with banks and investors, resulting in heavy losses for Chinese railway stocks listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Fixed-asset investment in railway transportation in China fell 19 percent in the first nine months of this year.

Amid growing uncertainty over the global economic outlook, Beijing was unwilling to see further deterioration of the railway ministry's finances because rail projects were an important source of job creation for the country's millions of migrant workers, analysts said.

"Railways are an area that Beijing is obviously willing to save," said Yao Wei, China economist for Societe Generale.

On Tuesday, shares of CSR rose as much as 12 percent in Hong Kong before closing up 6.4 percent at HK$5. The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI finished down 2.49 percent. However, the stock is still down 51 percent on the year to date versus a 16 percent fall in the Hang Seng index.

Other railway-related stocks also gained ground in Hong Kong. China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (1186.HK) (601186.SS) climbed 3.2 percent and China Railway Group Ltd (0390.HK) (601390.SS) added 1.9 percent.

The rally was also linked to recent reports that a 160 billion yuan coal railway project would be built next year and the railway ministry's 20 billion yuan bond issue was heavily oversubscribed last week, analysts said.

CSR Chairman Zhao Xiaogang said in the statement that he was fully confident about the future of China's railway industry as the government remained committed to its long-term rail development plan.

National railway investments will total 2.8 trillion yuan in the 2011-2015 period, up 41 percent from the previous five-year plan.

"With government support, The ministry's financial condition has improved greatly and the railway sector seems on track for a recovery," BNP's Li said.

The railway ministry relies on state bank loans and domestic bond issues for its funding needs. It had racked up total debts of 2.1 trillion yuan at the end of June, representing 5 percent of China's gross domestic product.

(Additional reporting by Steven Bian; Editing by Chris Lewis, Jacqueline Wong and Charlie Zhu)