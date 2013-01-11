HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
HONG KONG China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) (1766.HK) (601766.SS), one of the country's two leading train makers, has signed deals worth 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in China and other emerging markets, including Argentina and Nigeria.
CSR, which has a market value of $11.2 billion, signed the largest deal with Argentina's Ministry of the Interior and Transport, with a value of about 3.4 billion yuan, the company said in a statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.
The total value of the contracts accounted for about 12.4 percent of the operating revenue of the company in 2011, it said.
Shares of CSR fell 1.3 percent on Friday, against a 0.4 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.