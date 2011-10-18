CSX Corp CSX.N reported a higher quarterly profit in line with forecasts, and said volume was driven up by metals for auto- and energy sector products as well as forest products.

The company's shares, which rose nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, declined 1.8 percent after the results.

Total coal shipments were flat from the same quarter last year. While utility coal fell on flat electrical generation in the eastern United States, lower natural gas prices and coal stockpiles were slightly above target levels, and demand for coal for export increased, CSX said.

Intermodal volume was flat in the quarter, after rising 15 percent in the same quarter last year, as weakness in the international market offset domestic shipment growth.

Intermodal refers to the shipment of goods in containers that can be moved from one form of transport to another, such as from train to truck or train to ship.

Domestic shipments rose as higher fuel prices drew traffic to the rails from the highways, the company said. Intermodal "international volume declined due to difficult comparisons from an early peak shipping season in 2010, versus a later, more moderate peak shipping season this year."

CSX said higher fuel surcharges bolstered revenue and offset higher costs in the quarter.

"Even as the economy moderated, CSX delivered strong financial results while investing in additional resources to strengthen customer service," Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Ward said in a statement.

CSX shares, which closed 4.7 percent higher at $21.34 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, declined 1.8 percent to $20.95 in after-hours trading.

The shares at the close were about 1 percent higher so far this year, outperforming the 8 percent drop in the Dow Jones Transportation average. .DJT

The second-largest publicly held U.S. railroad operator on Tuesday reported third-quarter net profit of $464 million, or 43 cents per share, up from $414 million, or 36 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $2.96 billion, in line with estimates.

Analysts on average expected CSX to report profit of 43 cents on revenue of $2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX, which operates a 21,000-mile network across 23 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, is the first of the major publicly held railroad operators to report quarterly results.

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday before the stock market opens.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler, editing by Bernard Orr)