U.S. railroad CSX Corp CSX.N said severe winter weather will likely reduce first-quarter earnings by about 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings to grow at a more modest rate than previously forecast, Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Eliasson said at a JP Morgan conference in New York City.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)