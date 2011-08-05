Cuba's Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and 15-year prison sentence of American aid contractor Alan Gross for crimes against the Cuban state.

It was the latest step in a politically sensitive case which has stalled efforts to improve U.S.-Cuban relations.

Here are some facts about Gross' arrest and imprisonment:

* Gross, 62, a longtime development worker who had carried out assignments around the world, was detained by Cuban authorities at a Havana hotel on December 3, 2009.

* The United States has said he was in Cuba installing Internet equipment for Jewish groups, but Cuban prosecutors said he was in a "subversive project" to "destroy the revolution" through use of information technology.

* Cuba has described Gross as a "mercenary" in the ideological war between Washington and Havana that began soon after the 1959 Cuban Revolution at the height of the Cold War.

* Gross entered Cuba at least five times on a tourist visa even though he was working as a contractor for Maryland-based company DAI under a U.S. Agency for International Development program that Cuba considers part of long-standing U.S. plans to subvert the island's communist-led government.

* Cuba said in the trial Gross denounced DAI, telling the panel of judges it had "used and manipulated" him.

* Cuban prosecutors sought a 20-year sentence for Gross. The judges handed down a 15-year prison term.

* U.S.-Cuba relations had warmed slightly under President Barack Obama but U.S. officials say there will be no major initiatives as long as Gross is held.

* The White House called the 15-year prison sentence against Gross an "injustice." A U.S. spokeswoman in Havana said it was "appalling that the Cuban government seeks to criminalize what most of the world deems normal, in this case access to information and technology."

* Gross has been held in a Havana military hospital. Wife Judy Gross has visited him and said he has lost a lot of weight and has several physical ailments.

* She wrote a letter to Cuban President Raul Castro last year, expressing remorse for her husband's work and asking for his release because their daughter had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The daughter has since had a double mastectomy and his mother has inoperable cancer.

* Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter visited Gross in March and since then other prominent American visitors to Cuba have also been allowed to see him. U.S. diplomats in Havana have regular access to the contractor.

* There were reports last year that Washington may swap five Cuban agents jailed as spies in the United States for Gross, but a State Department spokesman said in September that was not true.

