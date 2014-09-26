Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
HAVANA Cuban President Raul Castro granted more authority to the man who has led the campaign to modernize Cuba's socialist economy, naming Marino Murillo as economy and planning minister on Thursday, the government said.
Former Economy Minister Adel Yzquierdo, 69, was demoted from minister to deputy minister but will retain his position on the powerful 14-member Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party, the government said in a statement.
Murillo, 53, also a member of the politburo and one of Cuba's vice presidents, takes over as head of the ministry in an attempt to give more impetus to the market-oriented reforms that Castro has been implementing since taking over for his ailing brother Fidel Castro in 2008.
"It is necessary to take the process of modernizing the economy and planning to a higher level," the statement said.
Marino will retain his position as chief of the commission charged with implementing the reforms, the statement said.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Ken Wills)
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.