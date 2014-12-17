WASHINGTON A day after Republican Jeb Bush said he was exploring a campaign for U.S. President, his staff had to revise the wording of a statement that called the Castro brothers benefactors of a change in U.S. Cuba policy, when it meant to call them beneficiaries.

The statement, lambasting President Barack Obama's decision to normalize relations with Cuba, initially said "the benefactors of President Obama's ill-advised move will be the heinous Castro brothers who have oppressed the Cuban people for decades."

It was later updated to label the Castros "beneficiaries." Bush's spokeswoman called the initial misstep a "typo."

The former Florida governor, son of former President George H.W. Bush and brother of former President George W. Bush, said on Tuesday he is actively exploring a run.

Merriam-Webster Online Dictionary defines a benefactor as "someone who helps another person, group, etc., by giving money."

It defines a beneficiary as "a person, organization, etc., that is helped by something: someone or something that benefits from something."

"Cuba is a dictatorship with a disastrous human rights record, and now President Obama has rewarded those dictators," Bush wrote on Facebook.

Bush, the first major Republican to announce that he is actively exploring a 2016 bid, was one of several of his party's White House hopefuls to criticize the new policy.

(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by David Gregorio)