OTTAWA Canada's decision to host secret talks between the United States and Cuba on normalizing relations allowed the two nations the discretion they needed, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, Harper congratulated the two on their successful dialogue and said Canada - which has full diplomatic relations with Havana - supported a future for Cuba that fully embraced "the values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

