HAVANA The Roswell Park Cancer Center of Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday signed an agreement with Cuba's Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM) to develop a lung cancer vaccine with a clinical trial in the United States, Roswell Chief Executive Officer Candace Johnson said.

Johnson announced the agreement at the conclusion of a two-day trade mission to Cuba led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Chris Reese)