WASHINGTON The head of the U.S. delegation to talks with Cuba said on Friday she was optimistic that the two countries could re-open embassies before a regional summit in Panama starting on April 10.

"I do think we can get this done in time for the Summit of the Americas," Assistant Secretary of State Roberta Jacobson told reporters after a session of the talks in Washington.

