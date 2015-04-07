WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday it does not expect a formal announcement of when the United States and Cuba will re-open embassies in their respective countries before a hemispheric summit this week.

"I would not anticipate that we will be formalizing the opening of embassies in advance of the summit," deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said at a briefing before President Barack Obama's travel to Jamaica and Panama.

Rhodes said a State Department review on whether to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of terrorism-sponsoring nations is near completion but he cannot predict when it will make a recommendation.

(This version of the story corrects quote to read "in advance of" instead of "at")

