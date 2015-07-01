The United States and Cuba formally agreed on Wednesday to restore diplomatic ties that had been severed for 54 years and to reopen embassies in each other's capitals.

Here is a brief summary of U.S.-Cuba relations since Fidel Castro seized power in a 1959 revolution:

Jan. 1, 1959 - Cuban Revolution. Castro and his rebel army take power after former U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista flees island.

Oct. 19, 1960 - United States begins partial economic embargo against Cuba.

Jan. 3, 1961 - Washington breaks diplomatic ties with Cuba.

April 19, 1961 - Castro's troops defeat CIA-backed Cuban exile invasion force at Bay of Pigs.

Feb. 7, 1962 - Full U.S. trade embargo imposed on Cuba.

October 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis. The presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba provokes standoff between Moscow and Washington. Many fear a nuclear war, but Russia reaches a compromise deal with the United States and withdraws the missiles.

March 1, 1982 - The U.S. State Department adds Cuba to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Dec. 14, 2014 - U.S. President Barack Obama announces plan to restore diplomatic relations in major policy shift. He says the United States will open an embassy in Cuba and relax some of the restrictions on commerce and travel between the two countries. Raul Castro praises Obama for agreeing to an exchange of prisoners and pushing for a new relationship with Cuba.

July 1, 2015 - Obama and Raul Castro exchange letters agreeing to reopen embassies in each other's capitals as soon as July 20. The Cuban government says that for normal overall relations, the United States must rescind its comprehensive economic embargo, return territory occupied by the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay and stop radio and television broadcasts beamed into the country.

(Compiled by Lisa Von Ahn)