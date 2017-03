WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made four telephone calls to Cuba's foreign minister over the summer and the talks were exclusively focused on detained American aid worker Alan Gross, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

The Vatican played a key role in facilitating conversations on Gross, including during recent talks with Kerry in Rome, the official said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Paul Simao)