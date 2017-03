HAVANA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Cuba on Aug. 14 for a ceremony to open the U.S. embassy in Havana, a U.S. source close to the matter said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The State Department said previously that Kerry's expected visit would be first by a U.S. secretary of state to Cuba in 70 years.

