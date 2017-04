U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the FY2017 State Department Budget Request on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he may be in Cuba in the next week or two to hold a dialogue on human rights.

"I may be down there in the next week or two to have a human rights dialogue, specifically," Kerry said in response to a question during annual budget testimony before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

