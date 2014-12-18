Cuba's President Raul Castro attends a meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders summit at the Revolution Palace in Havana December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

WASHINGTON A White House spokesman on Thursday declined to rule out an eventual visit to the White House by Cuban President Raul Castro a day after President Barack Obama announced plans to normalize U.S. relations with Havana.

"I wouldn't rule out a visit from President Castro," spokesman Josh Earnest.

The White House on Wednesday had said it was possible Obama could visit Havana after he announced plans for the two governments to establish embassies in their respective capitals.

