U.S. President Barack Obama listens to his fellow speakers deliver remarks to business leaders at the CEO Summit of the Americas in Panama City, Panama April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PANAMA CITY The United States can no longer freely interfere in the affairs of Latin American countries, President Barack Obama said on Friday, as he seeks to patch up ties with former Cold War foe Cuba.

"The days in which our agenda in this hemisphere so often presumed that the United States could meddle with impunity, those days are past," Obama said at a summit in Panama, a day before he is set to meet with Cuban President Raul Castro.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Dave Graham)