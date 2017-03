U.S. President Barack Obama responds to a question after his end of the year press conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, December 19, 2014.

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that the expanded diplomatic relationship with Cuba is not at a stage at which he would visit the island country or have its president come to the United States.

Obama said he is a "fairly young man," so he expected that at some point in his life, he would have an opportunity to visit Cuba, but had no plans to do so now.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)